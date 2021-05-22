Police: Man released from hospital following stabbing incident

QUEENSBURY — A 42-year-old man was released from the hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds on Saturday, according to state police.
The stabbing occurred at 14 Stephanie Lane around midnight Friday following a dispute at the residence. The victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital, where he was treated and released.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Matthew N. Clifford, 34, of Hudson Falls was arrested in connection to the incident a short time later.
He was charged with pair of felonies, including assault and criminal mischief.
Clifford was arraigned at Warren County Centralized Arraignment and remains in custody.
— Chad Arnold, carnold@poststar.com
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Chad Arnold
reporter - Glens Falls, Lake George, Washington County
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today