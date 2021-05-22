Police: Man released from hospital following stabbing incident

QUEENSBURY — A 42-year-old man was released from the hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds on Saturday, according to state police.

The stabbing occurred at 14 Stephanie Lane around midnight Friday following a dispute at the residence. The victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Matthew N. Clifford, 34, of Hudson Falls was arrested in connection to the incident a short time later.

He was charged with pair of felonies, including assault and criminal mischief.

Clifford was arraigned at Warren County Centralized Arraignment and remains in custody. ​

