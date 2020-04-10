Police: Man ran red light, caused two-vehicle crash in Queensbury
Police: Man ran red light, caused two-vehicle crash in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Two cars crashed Thursday after one of the drivers ran a light, police said.

The accident took place at about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Quaker Road and The Boulevard.

Timothy Butler, 62, of Gansevoort, was traveling west on the Boulevard when he failed to stop at the red light, according to State Police.

Butler struck Eugene Burch, 48, of Fort Edward, who was driving north on Quaker Road.

Both men were transported to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation.

Butler received a traffic ticket.

