Police: Man pushed victim, took phone from child during domestic incident

GANSEVOORT — A Gansevoort man is facing charges following a domestic incident.
State police responded to a domestic dispute at a Gansevoort residence shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday. Police said Robbie M. Frye, 30, pushed and held down the victim during an argument that turned physical, according to a news release.
Frye also is accused of damaging the interior of the residence and taking the phone from a child who was present during the altercation and was attempting to call 911, police said.
Frye was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and one count of endangering the welfare of a child — all misdemeanors. He also was charged with a violation of second-degree harassment.
He was issued an order of protection and a ticket to appear in Wilton Town Court on April 13.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.