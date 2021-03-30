Police: Man pushed victim, took phone from child during domestic incident

GANSEVOORT — A Gansevoort man is facing charges following a domestic incident.

State police responded to a domestic dispute at a Gansevoort residence shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday. Police said Robbie M. Frye, 30, pushed and held down the victim during an argument that turned physical, according to a news release.

Frye also is accused of damaging the interior of the residence and taking the phone from a child who was present during the altercation and was attempting to call 911, police said.

Frye was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and one count of endangering the welfare of a child — all misdemeanors. He also was charged with a violation of second-degree harassment.

He was issued an order of protection and a ticket to appear in Wilton Town Court on April 13.

