Police: Man pulled false fire alarm at Target facility

WILTON — A Glens Falls man was arrested on Monday for allegedly falsely pulling a fire alarm at the Target distribution center, where he used to work.

Joshua R. Ligiecki, 33, is accused of pulling the fire alarm at the Wilton facility twice on Sept. 9, when he knew there was no fire.

Police said he also illegally entered the building on Sept. 11 and Sept 18. He was no longer employed by Target and was not wearing a security badge.

Ligiecki was charged with felony second-degree falsely reporting an incident and third-degree criminal trespass.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Wilton Town Court on Oct. 6 at 4 p.m.