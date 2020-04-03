Police: Man possessed weapons he was not allowed to have

QUEENSBURY — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested Thursday on four felony charges for allegedly possessing weapons he was not allowed to have.
Nicholas A. Monroe, 26, is accused of stealing a pistol from a victim in the town of Queensbury. Troopers located Monroe and found that he also possessed two other firearms that he was not legally permitted to have. Both of them were loaded and in his vehicle, according to State Police.
Monroe was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of fourth-degree grand larceny.
He was transported to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.