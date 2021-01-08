Police: Man possessed stolen vehicle inspection stickers

CORINTH — A Wilton man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he had stolen state vehicle inspection stickers, one of which was forged.

Leroy L. Ramsey, 50, of 235 Gurn Springs Road, was arrested in connection with incidents that occurred in the town of Corinth between July and December. Ramsey allegedly possessed numerous stolen stickers, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Ramsey was charged with felony second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and three misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and is due back in Corinth Town Court on Tuesday.

The investigation is continuing and police expect more arrests.

Investigators Curtis Brand and Christopher Lorey are handling the case.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.