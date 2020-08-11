Police: Man possessed loaded handgun in vehicle

MOREAU — A Vermont man was arrested Saturday on weapons and drug charges.

State Police stopped 20-year-old Ramzi M. Kori, of Burlington, in the northbound lane of the Northway near Exit 17 in Moreau at about 3 p.m. for a series of traffic infractions.

A trooper spoke with Kori and his passengers and observed signs of drug use, according to a news release.

Kori was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun in the center console of the vehicle. He did not have a legal permit for the gun.

The trooper also found drug paraphernalia containing white power believed to be cocaine residue, police said.

Kori was charged with felony second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Kori was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on Sept. 26 at 9 a.m.

