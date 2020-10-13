Police: Man possessed billy club

EASTON — A Queensbury man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly possessing a weapon that he was not allowed to have.

State police stopped Travis R. Viault, 34, on Route 40 in the town of Easton. A trooper found that Viault was in possession of a billy club and a quantity of the stimulant Adderall.

He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Viault was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Easton Town Court on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.