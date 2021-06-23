 Skip to main content
Police: Man pointed handgun at ex-girlfriend
Police: Man pointed handgun at ex-girlfriend

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following a domestic dispute Sunday, according to police. 

Devin C. Bryant, 25, is accused of entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and pointing a handgun at her, police said.

After enter the apartment, Bryant allegedly pushed the victim to the floor in the presence of her two children. He remained inside the residence for a few minutes before leaving, according to a news release. 

The victim, who was not identified, contacted police from the home of a nearby relative.

Patrols located Bryant at his residence on Tuesday afternoon, where he was arrested without incident.

He has been charged with a pair of felonies, including burglary, displaying a firearm and aggravated family offense.

Bryant also faces a slew of misdemeanors, including menacing with a weapon, assault, and two counts of acting in manner to injure a child less than 17.

The weapon was not recovered, according to police. 

Bryant was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and was sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond. An order of protection was also issued.  

Devin C. Bryant

Bryant 

