Police: Man pointed handgun at ex-girlfriend

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following a domestic dispute Sunday, according to police.

Devin C. Bryant, 25, is accused of entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and pointing a handgun at her, police said.

After enter the apartment, Bryant allegedly pushed the victim to the floor in the presence of her two children. He remained inside the residence for a few minutes before leaving, according to a news release.

The victim, who was not identified, contacted police from the home of a nearby relative.

Patrols located Bryant at his residence on Tuesday afternoon, where he was arrested without incident.

He has been charged with a pair of felonies, including burglary, displaying a firearm and aggravated family offense.

Bryant also faces a slew of misdemeanors, including menacing with a weapon, assault, and two counts of acting in manner to injure a child less than 17.

The weapon was not recovered, according to police.

Bryant was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and was sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond. An order of protection was also issued.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following a domestic dispute Sunday.

Devin C. Bryant, 25, is accused of entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and pointing a handgun at her, according to police.

After enter the apartment, Bryant allegedly pushed the victim to the floor in the presence of her two children, police said. He remained inside the residence for a few minutes before leaving.

The victim, who police did not identify, contacted police from the home of a nearby relative.

Patrols located Bryant at his residence on Tuesday afternoon, where he was arrested without incident.

He has been charged with a pair of felonies, including burglary, displaying a firearm and aggravated family offense. He was also charged with a slew of misdemeanors, including menacing with a weapon, assault, and two counts of acting in manner to injure a child less than 17.

Bryant was arraigned in Town of Moreau Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond. An order of protection was also issued.