Police: Man pleads guilty to Caroline Street stabbing on Halloween

BALLSTON SPA — The 23-year-old Saratoga Springs man accused of repeatedly stabbing an unarmed man on Halloween 2021 pleaded guilty to felony assault on Thursday.

Tyler J. Lumia admitted in Saratoga County Court to stabbing the victim "several times in the face and chest" after a dispute inside a bar on Caroline Street in downtown Saratoga Springs.

The victim was rushed to Albany Medical Center following the incident to receive extensive, live-saving surgery.

The Saratoga Police Department used multiple surveillance videos along with physical evidence to assist in its investigation.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen praised the department for its quick action and the thorough investigation.

"Responding officers, together with several Good Samaritans, were able to apply pressure to the victim's stab wounds and stabilize him before he entered the ambulance. Further, the Saratoga Springs Police Department's extensive evidence collection resulted in a tremendously strong case for us to prosecute," Heggen said in a news release.

Lumia pleaded guilty to felony first-degree assault and is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison on Sept. 14. The court will also impose a full stay away order of protection for the maximum time allowed.

Heggen is hoping Lumia's sentence serves as a warning for others.

"This sentence serves as a message to those who choose to come downtown with the intent of committing violence. Both my office and the police department are committed to ensuring the safety of individuals who chose to come to downtown Saratoga Springs and enjoy all that it has to offer," Heggen said.