Police: Man photographed undressed woman without her consent

WHITE CREEK — State Police on Tuesday arrested a Cambridge man for allegedly photographing a woman in a state of undress without the victim’s consent.

Andreo A. Delnevo, 35, was charged with felony second-degree unlawful surveillance. The alleged incident occurred on March 6 at a residence, and Delnevo and the victim knew each other, according to State Police.

Delnevo was transported to Washington County Jail for centralized arraignment and held on a parole violation. Delnevo was released from prison in September 2018 after serving 10 months of a sentence for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He is due in White Creek Town Court at a later date.

