Police: Man killed in car-pedestrian crash on Corinth Road

QUEENSBURY — A man was killed Monday night when he was hit by a car while trying to cross Corinth Road.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said the man, whose name wasn't released as of Monday night, was crossing the road from the area of a Glens Falls Transit bus stop when he was hit. Authorities believe he had gotten off a bus moments earlier.

He was unconscious at the scene, and efforts to revive him with CPR were not successful.

A helicopter was called to take him to Albany Medical Center, but it was cancelled when efforts to revive him failed.

The man's name was not released Monday night as sheriff's officers tried to notify next of kin. The driver who hit him remained at the scene.

Police closed a portion of Corinth Road at Indiana Avenue headed westbound as evidence at the scene was documented. The incident was reported at about 5:11 p.m. Monday.

State Police and West Glens Falls firefighters were assisting at the scene.