Police: Man had sex with victim under 17

HUDSON FALLS — Police on Sunday arrested a Hudson Falls man for allegedly having sex with a person under the age of 17.

Jordan D. Wood, 24, was charged with felony third-degree criminal sex act and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

There is no allegation that Wood forced the victim to engage in sexual contact. The charge is levied because Wood is older than 21 and the victim is under age 17, which is the age of legal consent.

The incident occurred at a residence in Warrensburg. Woods and the victim were known to one another, police said.

Woods was processed at the Queensbury station and issued an appearance ticket for Warrensburg Town Court on May 13.

