Police: Man had inappropriate sexual conversations with teen at work

LAKE GEORGE — A registered sex offender has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate sexual conversations with a 15-year-old girl at his place of employment in Lake George.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint earlier this month about the conversations that 33-year-old Richard K. Winnie, of Lake Luzerne, is accused of having with juveniles while working for Capri Pizza in Lake George.

Sgt. Russ Lail said Winnie worked as a dishwasher. As soon as the pizza shop manager became aware of the inappropriate conversations, Winnie was terminated and law enforcement notified.

Winnie was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Winnie is a Level 3 sex offender, which is classified as having the highest likelihood to reoffend.

He was arrested in June 2007 for raping a 15-year-old girl in Cole’s Woods behind the Glens Falls YMCA in January of that year.

The victim came forward after Winnie was arrested earlier that June on a second-degree rape charge. In that case, Winnie was not accusing of forcing the girl to have sex, but the 14-year-old girl was too young to legally consent.