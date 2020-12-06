Police: Man had illegal attachments on assault rifle

JACKSON — State police arrested a town of Saratoga man on a weapons charge.
Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Thomas M. Grisanti on Nov. 24 in the town of Jackson. During the stop, the trooper discovered that Grisanti had an assault rifle with multiple illegal attachments in the back seat of his vehicle, police said.
Grisanti and his passenger said he was using the rifle for hunting.
Grisanti was charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm. He is due back in Jackson Town Court on Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.
