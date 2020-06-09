Police: Man had drugs, led trooper on foot chase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man is facing multiple charges for allegedly possessing drugs and leading police on a brief foot chase.

State Police attempted to stop Jacob M. Wells, 31, on Glen Street just after 11 p.m. Friday for a series of traffic infractions on his motorcycle. When the trooper put his lights on to pull him over, Wells is accused of passing multiple cars, accelerating to a high rate of speed.

Wells failed to negotiate a bend in the road and struck a guiderail. He fled on foot, but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, according to police.

Wells allegedly had about 12 grams of cocaine and a metal straw containing cocaine residue in his possession, police said. He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of minor injuries he sustained in the crash, police said.

Wells was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance–intent to sell and fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug. He also faces misdemeanors of criminal possession of a controlled substance, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

Wells was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back on June 22 at 9 a.m.

