GREENWICH — A Suffolk County man faces two felony drug charges following a traffic stop on Friday night.

Michael D. Treco, 29, of Southampton was stopped by police at about 10 p.m. on Route 29, for an equipment violation on his vehicle. Troopers found drugs in the vehicle, according to the State Police public information website.

Treco was charged with felony counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-cocaine and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-hallucinogen. He also faces a violation of marijuana possession and a ticket for a problem with his stop lights.

Treco was held without bail.

