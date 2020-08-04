Police: Man had blood alcohol level three times legal limit

HEBRON — A Central New York man was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration three times the legal limit.

State Police received a call at about 12:10 p.m. to check on the welfare of a man who appeared passed out in his vehicle at a pull-off area on Route 31 in Hebron. When a trooper arrived, he found 53-year-old Timothy Lizotte of McDonough sitting in the driver’s seat of his running vehicle.

The trooper woke up Lizotte and smelled alcohol. Police said there was an open alcohol container in the center console. He failed standardized field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Lizotte was transported to the State Police Greenwich barracks, where he provided a breath sample containing a blood alcohol concentration of 0.24%, police reported.

Lizotte was charged with misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Hebron Town Court on Aug. 17 at 1 p.m.