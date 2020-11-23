Police: Man had assault rifle

KINGSBURY — Police have arrested a Kingsbury man for allegedly possessing an illegal assault rifle.
Daniel Clothier, 50, is accused of having a semiautomatic rifle with a pistol grip and capabilities of accepting a detachable magazine, according to a news release.
It is illegal in New York to buy a detachable magazine.
Clothier was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court. Bail was set at $250 cash bail, $1,500 insurance bond or $2,500 unsecured bond.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.