Police: Man had about 56 grams of cocaine, 100 bags of heroin

GLENS FALLS — A Queens man was arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in Glens Falls.

State Police troopers stopped a vehicle operated by 27-year-old Brandon Wilson after he allegedly failed to stop for a red light. When the trooper spoke with Wilson, he was unable to provide a driver’s license. When asked for his identity, Wilson allegedly gave the trooper a false name.

The trooper observed a quantity of marijuana inside the vehicle. After a search, Wilson allegedly was found to be in possession of about 56 grams of cocaine and about 100 bags of heroin.

Wilson was charged with multiple felonies including two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-narcotic drug.

He also faces misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal impersonation.

Wilson was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Glens Falls City Court on May 12.

