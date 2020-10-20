 Skip to main content
Police: Man fired a shotgun at person in dispute over property lines
Police: Man fired a shotgun at person in dispute over property lines

GREENFIELD — A Middle Grove man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly firing a gun at a person during an argument.

Issac H. Montero, 38, of 342 Lake Desolation Road, is accusing of firing a 12-gauge shotgun at the victim, a hunter, in a dispute over property lines, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Montero then allegedly restrained the hunter at gunpoint.

The victim was not struck by a bullet and no one was injured, police said. 

Montero was charged with felony first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree unlawful imprisonment as well as misdemeanor second-degree menacing.

He was arraigned in Milton Town Court and released to pre-trial services to return to court at a later date.

