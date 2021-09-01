 Skip to main content
Police: Man entered Kingsbury home at night, pointed gun at owner
Police: Man entered Kingsbury home at night, pointed gun at owner

KINGSBURY — A Hudson Falls man is facing multiple charges after allegedly burglarizing a home Sunday and pointing a weapon in the face of a victim before fleeing the scene. 

Cory M. Lamarque, 19, entered an occupied residence along Route 41 in Kingsbury at approximately 3:10 a.m. and began stealing items while the homeowners were asleep, according to police.

During the burglary, Lamarque was confronted by one of the owners. Lamarque pointed a long gun at the owner and fled the scene, police said. 

While the Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident, Lamarque was located by state police and arrested. 

He was charged with a pair of felonies, including second-degree burglary and grand larceny. He was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, both misdemeanors. 

Lamarque was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment and was released. 

