Police: Man drove with three times legal limit of alcohol in blood
HARTFORD — A Hartford man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration over three times the legal limit.

State Police stopped Luke J. Smith, 33, for a traffic violation on state Route 4 in Fort Edward just after 3 a.m. The trooper could detect the odor of alcohol upon interviewing Smith. He then allegedly failed standard field sobriety tests, according to a news release.

Smith was transported to the state police Schuylerville barracks, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.26%.

Smith was charged with misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated and issued an appearance ticket for Fort Edward Town Court on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.

