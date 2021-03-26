 Skip to main content
Police: Man drove while over three times the legal limit for intoxication
LAKE GEORGE — A Steuben County man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he drove while over three times the legal limit for intoxication.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-car property damage crash on State Route 9N in Lake George at about 9 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a 2018 Mercedes-Benz that had struck a light pole near the intersection of State Route 9, according to a news release.

Police said the driver, 54-year-old Melvin M. Bradford, of Brentwood, struck the light pole while turning onto State Route 9N from a hotel.

An investigation revealed that Bradford was driving while intoxicated. A breath test determined he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.25%. The threshold for DWI is 0.08%. 

Bradford was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated because he has a previous DWI conviction within the previous ten years.

He was released and is due in Lake George Town Court at a later date.

Patrol Officer Patrick Mellon investigated the case.

