SCHODACK — A Gansevoort man was arrested on Monday for allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle while impaired.

State police responded to the rest area on I-90 westbound in Schodack at about 10:44 p.m. for a report of an injured man who appeared to have been in a crash. The man gave false information but was later identified as 51-year-old Bruce B. Bidwell, according to a news release.

The vehicle Bidwell was operating had been stolen from South Glens Falls earlier that day. The investigation determined the stolen vehicle had crashed into a utility pole on County Route 46 in Fort Edward before arriving at the rest area, resulting in Bidwell’s injuries and damage to the vehicle.

Bidwell was transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and then discharged to state police custody. He was charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, misdemeanors of false personation and driving while ability impaired by drugs as well as vehicle and traffic violations.

Bidwell was arraigned in Schodack Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He was then turned over to the South Glens Falls Police Department for pending charges.