 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Man drove drunk with suspended license
0 comments

Police: Man drove drunk with suspended license

{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — State police arrested a South Glens Falls man Tuesday for allegedly driving while intoxicated and with a suspended license.

Jason C. Wendell, 48, was stopped on Route 32 in Moreau at about 8:17 p.m. for a traffic infraction. The trooper could smell the odor of alcohol on Wendell’s breath, police said.

Wendell allegedly failed field sobriety tests. He was taken to the state police station in Wilton and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14%, police said. 

Wendell was charged with felony counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and DWI-previous conviction within 10 years.

He was issued an appearance ticket for Moreau Town Court on Sept. 9 at 9 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News