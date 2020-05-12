Police: Man drove drunk with suspended license

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOREAU — State Police arrested a Saratoga Springs man Monday for allegedly driving drunk and while his license was suspended.

Paul R. Etzel was stopped on the Northway for a traffic infraction just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. A trooper smelled alcohol on his breath. Etzel allegedly failed field sobriety tests, according to a news release.

Police also determined that he was operating on a suspended license and that the vehicle he was driving did not have an interlock device as required.

Etzel was taken to the State Police Wilton barracks where he allegedly refused to provide a breath sample to determine his blood alcohol content.

He was charged with DWI as a felony because he had previous convictions, aggravated unlicensed operation and misdemeanor charges of criminal impersonation and use of a vehicle without an interlock device.

He was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

