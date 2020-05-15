Police: Man drove drunk while on drugs, causing serious crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOREAU — A Plattsburgh man faces vehicular assault and drug charges following a car crash in March on the Northway.

State Police said that Dung T. Nguyen, 50, was driving his 2012 Acura MDX on the northbound lane in Moreau just before 8 p.m. on March 15 when his vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and then struck a tree, according to a news release.

Nguyen and his passenger, Henry Kwan, were seriously injured in the accident and flown to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

During the investigation, State Police located a quantity of cocaine in the vehicle and said that Nguyen allegedly was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

Both men turned themselves in to State Police after they were released from the hospital. Nguyen was charged with felony counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree vehicular assault and a misdemeanor of driving while ability impaired by drugs.

Kwan was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Nguyen and Kwan were each processed and issued an appearance ticket for Moreau Town Court on July 8 at 2 p.m.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com