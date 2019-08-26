GREENFIELD — A Middle Grove man was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving drunk and crashing his vehicle intentionally into another person’s place of business during a domestic incident.
The Saratoga County Sheriff responded to a report of a crash just after 6:30 p.m. on Lake Desolation Road. William H. Hika is accused of intentionally causing the crash, which caused damage in excess of $1,500, according to a news release.
Hika was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanor counts of DWI for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and a traffic infraction for making an unsafe turn.
He was arraigned before Judge Matthew R. Coseo in Wilton Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond.
