Police: Man drove drunk and without license

DAY — A Milton man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly driving while intoxicated and without a license.

State Police were called to the Cumberland Farms on Geyser Road at about 11 p.m. for a report of a man that was passed out behind the wheel in the parking lot.

When a trooper arrived and woke him, the officer could smell the odor of alcohol and Allen made statement about having been driving, police said.

Allen showed signs of intoxication and allegedly failed to complete standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to the State Police Saratoga barracks, where he refused to provide a breath sample.

Allen was arraigned in Milton Town Court on charges of felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor DWI. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on Aug. 19 at 4 p.m.

