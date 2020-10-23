Police: Man drove drunk and with forged inspection sticker

WHITE CREEK — A Schaghticoke man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on Sunday.

State police stopped Donald J. English, 48, in the town of White Creek. Upon speaking to English, the trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage, police said.

English allegedly failed field sobriety tests. The trooper also observed a billy club on the floor of the vehicle, and police said the inspection sticker on the vehicle was a forgery.

English was arrested and taken to the state police station in Greenwich, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.10%.

English was charged with a felony count of first-degree forgery and misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08% and driving while intoxicated.

English was released and is scheduled to return to White Creek Town Court on Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.