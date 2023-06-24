FORT EDWARD — A man was taken into custody after police said he displayed a firearm in the parking lot of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Friday night.

The incident took place just before 9 p.m., when dispatchers received a call about a man with a firearm at the facility at 383 Broadway. Responding deputies were able to make contact with the man. They de-escalated the situation without further incident, according to a news release.

The firearm was recovered and confirmed loaded. The man was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

There were no injuries to the man or the deputies.

Police have not released his name and have not stated whether there will be any charges.