Police: Man crashed car while drunk

SCHUYLERVILLE — A Stillwater man was arrested on Sunday after police said he drove drunk with a child in his SUV.

State police responded to a one-vehicle crash a little before 10 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 29 and Grange Road. Troy D. Cassell, 38, is accused of driving his white 2021 Hyundai Tucson off the southern shoulder of Route 29 into a ditch. The SUV ended up on his side, according to police.

Cassell was evaluated by a drug recognition expert, and police concluded he was impaired. He refused to submit to a blood test, police said.

The child in the vehicle at the time of the crash was evaluated by EMS at the scene and turned over to a family member.

Cassell was charged with felony aggravated DWI and misdemeanors of aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Saratoga Town Court on Sept. 21.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.