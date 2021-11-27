 Skip to main content
top story

Police: Man charged with attempted murder

WHITEHALL — A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing someone on Wednesday.

Sergio Vasquez-Ramirez, 26, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and assault in the first degree.

According to the Whitehall Police Department, an officer was dispatched to 13 West St. just before 2:30 p.m. for a 39-year-old male with a cut to the arm. When Skenesborough EMS arrived on the scene for initial treatment, it was discovered that the man was dealing with multiple wounds and a severe cut to his arm.

Upon further investigation, Vasquez-Ramirez was taken into custody. He was sent to Washington County Jail to await arraignment. 

The victim is in Albany Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

The Whitehall Police Department was assisted by state police, Washington County Sherriff's Office and Skenesborough EMS.

Sergio Vasquez-Ramirez

Vasquez-Ramirez

 Provided photo
