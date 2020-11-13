Police: Man burglarized business twice, led police on chase

MOREAU — A Moreau man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a business, leading police on a chase and then coming back to try to steal it again.

Adoniram, J. Huntington, IV, 45, is accused of forcing entry into OLeary Overhead Door on Wednesday evening and then stealing a vehicle. He then led officers from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed pursuit, nearly causing multiple serious collisions, according to a news release.

Police stopped pursuing the vehicle for safety reasons. Officers found the vehicle abandoned a short distance away from where they abandoned the chase.

The pursuit started right near the business on Saratoga Road near Exit 17N, but only lasted a few minutes, police said.

Huntington is also alleged to have returned to the same business the following day and stole miscellaneous items from inside. He was caught in the act by the business owner who was checking on the facility for the night, police said. Huntington attempted to flee on foot but was caught a short distance away by deputies.