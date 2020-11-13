Police: Man burglarized business twice, led police on chase

MOREAU — A Moreau man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a business, leading police on a chase and then coming back to try to steal it again.
Adoniram, J. Huntington, IV, 45, is accused of forcing entry into OLeary Overhead Door on Wednesday evening and then stealing a vehicle. He then led officers from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed pursuit, nearly causing multiple serious collisions, according to a news release.
Police stopped pursuing the vehicle for safety reasons. Officers found the vehicle abandoned a short distance away from where they abandoned the chase.
The pursuit started right near the business on Saratoga Road near Exit 17N, but only lasted a few minutes, police said.
Huntington is also alleged to have returned to the same business the following day and stole miscellaneous items from inside. He was caught in the act by the business owner who was checking on the facility for the night, police said. Huntington attempted to flee on foot but was caught a short distance away by deputies.
Huntington was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny and first-degree reckless endangerment — all felonies. He also faces misdemeanors of petit larceny and unlawfully fleeing from police in a motor vehicle and numerous vehicle and traffic violations.
He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released to return to court at a later date since none of the offenses qualify for bail.
Huntington has been in trouble with the law before. He was arrested in September 2018 and accused of forcing his way through a door at MacLeod’s Lumber & Hardware and stealing thousands of dollars in tools and food. Huntington was living in Whitehall at the time and was next door to the store.
The disposition of that case was not immediately available.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.