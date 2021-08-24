Police: Man broke into Queensbury residence, stole handgun

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man has been arrested after police said he stole a handgun.

Corey M. Russell, 33, is accused of breaking into a lockbox and stealing the gun from the owner’s residence in the town of Queensbury. The incident took place on May 1.

Police said Russell was also in violation of an order of protection that the victim had against him.

A warrant was issued for Russell’s arrest and police located him on Sunday.

Russell was charged with felony counts of aggravated family offense and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction as well as misdemeanors of second-degree criminal contempt and criminal mischief.

He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part and sent without bail to Warren County Jail.

He was sentenced in April 2018 to a year in Warren County Jail after admitting to forcing his way into the home of an acquaintance in Queensbury. He was arrested in September 2017 after kicking in a door and damaging property inside. He also had drugs in his possession.

