Police: man arrested in connection with items stolen from a vehicle

SALEM — A man was arrested in connection with credit cards stolen from a vehicle in the town of Salem.

Police said on July 22, Jerry A. Niles, 32, stole credit cards and personal belongings from a vehicle. Niles was arrested on Aug. 1 by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

He was charged with one felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny and one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Police said additional charges are likely.

Niles was wanted for a warrant out of the Cambridge Village Court at the time of his arrest and processed and held at the Washington County Jail, pending a court date.