 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: man arrested in connection with items stolen from a vehicle

  • 0

SALEM — A man was arrested in connection with credit cards stolen from a vehicle in the town of Salem.

Police said on July 22, Jerry A. Niles, 32, stole credit cards and personal belongings from a vehicle. Niles was arrested on Aug. 1 by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

He was charged with one felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny and one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Police said additional charges are likely.

Niles was wanted for a warrant out of the Cambridge Village Court at the time of his arrest and processed and held at the Washington County Jail, pending a court date.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid-19 pandemic in China: Tourists trapped in sudden lockdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News