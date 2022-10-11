Police: Man arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft

WILTON — A Malta man was arrested on Friday in connection with the theft of a catalytic converter in April.

Police said Donald W. Clark, 35, worked with Michael J. Dillard, 36, of Corinth, to steal a catalytic converter on April 6, 2022. Dillard was arrested on a warrant stemming from the incident during a traffic stop on Sept. 22, in which he was also in possession of drugs. He was taken to Saratoga County Jail after his arrest.

According to police, the report of the stolen auto part came from a business in the town of Wilton and claimed Dillard, accompanied by Clark, was responsible for removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle he did not own parked at the location.

Clark was charged with felony counts of third-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal mischief and a misdemeanor count of third-degree auto stripping. Clark was taken to Saratoga County Jail.