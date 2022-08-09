Police: Man arrested for unlawful surveillance at a Warrensburg campground

WARRENSBURG — A Colonie man was arrested on Saturday after police said he took photos of a person taking a shower while in a public bathroom at the Warrensburg Travel Park and Riverfront Campground.

Mark Siciliano, 45, was arrested after state police received reports of a of suspicious person at the campground. Police said Siciliano took photos of a victim taking a shower without the person’s knowledge or permission, according to police.

He was charged with a felony count of second-degree unlawful surveillance.

Siciliano was arraigned at Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released. He is due back in court at a later date.