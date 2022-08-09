 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Man arrested for unlawful surveillance at a Warrensburg campground

  • 0

WARRENSBURG — A Colonie man was arrested on Saturday after police said he took photos of a person taking a shower while in a public bathroom at the Warrensburg Travel Park and Riverfront Campground.

Mark Siciliano, 45, was arrested after state police received reports of a of suspicious person at the campground. Police said Siciliano took photos of a victim taking a shower without the person’s knowledge or permission, according to police.

He was charged with a felony count of second-degree unlawful surveillance.

Siciliano was arraigned at Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released. He is due back in court at a later date. 

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Earth was just hit by a completely unexpected and fast moving solar stream

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News