Police: Man arrested after breaking into house nude

STILLWATER — A man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly broke into a home naked and attempted to sexually assault one of the residents.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas P. Lesson, 42, of Stillwater, unlawfully entered and remained in a home in the town of Stillwater.

Lesson allegedly gained entry to the home by scaling the exterior of the building and entering through a second floor porch, fully nude.

The residents were woken up when Lesson tried to sexually abuse the victim while she was in bed with her husband. He was then chased off by the woman and her husband.

Police located Lesson at his home in Stillwater where he was arrested.

Lesson was charged with two felony counts of first-degree attempted sexual abuse and a felony count of second-degree burglary. He was arraigned in the Stillwater Town Court and held in Saratoga County Jail.