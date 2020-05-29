Police: Man already facing charges tried to bribe officer in new case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GREENWICH — A Queensbury man charged last week for allegedly entering a residence and assaulting the homeowner is now being accused of bribing a police officer in a new case.

State Police responded to a residence in Greenwich on Wednesday at about 11 p.m. after receiving a complaint that George M. Pickering, 30, was there in violation of an order of protection.

Troopers observed Pickering as a passenger in a vehicle leaving the area. Police stopped the vehicle, and as he was being arrested he allegedly made multiple statements offering the trooper money not to arrest him, police said.

Pickering was charged with felony counts of third-degree bribery and criminal contempt. He was transported to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

The new offenses are on top of the charges he faces for his arrest on May 19, when he allegedly entered a residence in South Glens Falls and struck the homeowner. The victim and Pickering knew each other.

He has been charged with felony second-degree burglary and misdemeanors of third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing in that case.