JACKSON — A Cambridge man was arrested after allegedly running a car with minors inside off the road during a domestic dispute, New York State Police said.

At 3:07 p.m. on Wednesday, New York State Police responded to reports of a domestic dispute in the area of Legrys Road in the town of Jackson.

The victims were located at the Cambridge Village Police Department. According to police, an investigation determined that Shannon L. Hunt Jr., 33, intentionally struck another vehicle with his car multiple times, causing the other vehicle to exit the road and injure two occupants.

The victim’s vehicle was occupied by one adult and five children under the age of 17. Police said this incident occurred while an active court-issued order of protection was in place protecting four of the vehicles’ occupants from Hunt. His vehicle was located unoccupied shortly after the incident.

On Thursday, state police located Hunt in the area of South Park Street in Cambridge and arrested him.

He was charged with two felony counts of second-degree criminal mischief, four felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt, five misdemeanor counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

He was arraigned at the Jackson Town Court and taken to the Washington County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.