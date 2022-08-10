 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: man accused of choking a child

William R. Burden Jr.

Burden 

 Provided photo

BALLSTON — A Ballston man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he choked a 1-year-old.

William R. Burden, Jr., 30, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. by Saratoga County Sheriff's deputies, after a complaint was filed regarding the assault of the child earlier in the day.

Burden is accused of striking and obstructing the breathing of the child, who was known to him, and causing physical injuries to the child, according to police.

Burden was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation.

Burden was arraigned in the Milton Town Court and taken to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail, pending further action in the Ballston Town Court.

