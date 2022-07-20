Police: Man, 81, refused to leave Stewart's, threw item at employee

WARRENSBURG — Police arrested an 81-year-old man after he reportedly refused to leave a Stewart's Shop on Tuesday night.

At 8:30 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Stewart's Shop at 3827 Main St. in the town of Warrensburg for a report of a holdup alarm activation.

According to police, Harold E. Bechmann, of Warrensburg, refused to leave the store when asked to do so by an employee. Bechmann threw an item at an employee and began to walk towards the employee in a threatening manner. Bechmann's reason for refusing to leave was not available at this time.

An off-duty Glens Falls police officer who was in the store was able to restrain Bechmann and walk him outside until Warren County units arrived.

Bechmann was charged with one count of third-degree burglary, one count of third-degree menacing and one count second-degree harassment.

Bechmann was held in police lockup and is due back in the Warrensburg Town Court at a later date.