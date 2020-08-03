Police: Malta woman was drunk, crashed car with three child passengers

BALLSTON — A Malta woman allegedly drove drunk and crashed her vehicle with her three children inside.

The crash happened at about 9:16 p.m. on Sunday in the town of Ballston. Police said Karissa A. Sanchez, 27, was driving north on Schauber Road, when she reportedly swerved to avoid a deer. The car flipped over on its roof, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

There were three children in the vehicle at the time. Two were 2 years old and one was 6 years old. They were not hurt, police said.

Sanchez was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated-Leandra’s Law and misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or greater and endangering the welfare of a child. She also faces traffic violations of crossing road hazard markings and not securing a backseat passenger in a restraint system.

She was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Ballston Town Court at a later date.