Police: Malta woman tried to bring drugs into Washington Correctional Facility

FORT ANN — A Malta woman was arrested on Sunday after police said she tried to bring drugs into the Washington Correctional Facility.

State police said Neshekah S. Mathieson, 29, tried to enter the medium-security prison in Fort Ann at about 6 p.m. with a quantity of marijuana, Suboxone and fentanyl.

Mathieson was charged with felony counts of first-degree introducing dangerous prison contraband, first-degree introducing prison contraband, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. She also faces a misdemeanor level prison contraband charge.

Mathieson was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released. She is due in Fort Ann Town Court on Nov. 17.

