Police: Malta man took money for work that was not completed

MALTA — A Malta man was arrested and charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, for receiving money as a contractor and not completing the work, according to police.

Police said that Justin D. Traver, 33, of Cramer Woods Drive, allegedly received a $7,900 deposit for work as a contractor and did not perform the work in August 2020.

Traver was using the company name JT Concrete at the time of the incident.

Police said that Traver was processed for the arrest and will answer the charge in Malta Town Court at a later date.

