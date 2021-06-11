Police: Malta man stole over $250,000 while working for Moreau business

MOREAU — A Malta man was arrested on Thursday after police said he stole over $250,000 while working as the chief financial officer for Hillman Companies in Moreau.
Thomas J. Jaronski, 69, of 3 Plum Poppy South, is accused of taking the money during a period from September 2012 through May 2021, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.
Saratoga County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Brown said over $200,000 was diverted from the company accounts into Jaronski’s personal bank account.
Jaronski also took cash in excess of $50,000 during an extended period of time, police said.
Brown said he does not know what Jaronski did with the money.
Jaronski was charged with felony second-degree grand larceny. He was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released. He is due back on July 6 at 10 a.m. to answer the charges.
Investigator Christopher Lorey handled the case.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
