Police: Malta man possessed an ounce of meth

BALSTON SPA — A Malta man was arrested and charged with possession of an ounce of crystal methamphetamine and other charges.

Dean J. Atwell, 32, of Malta, was arrested on Thursday by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. He was found to be in possession of about 1 ounce of crystal methamphetamine that was individually packaged for sale, according to a news release.

He was also found to have several Suboxone strips that were not prescribed to him.

Atwell has been charged with one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of fourth-degree possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, and one count of seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Atwell was processed and arraigned in Stillwater Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail, according to the news release.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.