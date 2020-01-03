Police: Malta man made threats on social media to school

A Malta man allegedly threatened students of a middle school, resulting in an arrest on a felony charge, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Michael L. Ross, 18, of Raylinski Road was charged with a class D felony for making a terroristic threat on Friday, according to police.

Ross is accused of making threats to students via video on an Instagram chat, police said. Police said Ross threatened to bring a firearm to Maple Avenue Middle School, which is located in Greenfield and is in the Saratoga Springs School District.

The school teaches students from sixth through eighth grades. They are out of school until Monday for the holiday break.

Ross was arraigned before Judge Matthew Coseo in Wilton Town Court and was released on his own recognizance. He will reappear in Greenfield Town Court at a later date.

If found guilty, Ross faces up to 7 years in prison.